Born in Alaska, Matt was a Southern California resident for most of his 57 years. He enjoyed married life, reading, sports, music, fish, and above all, loved his family and friends.Matt passed away on September 7, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.He is survived by his loving family: wife, Donna; mother, Patricia; sister, Deborah (Steve) Anthes; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Tina Kosha and Gene Weisberg, John and Samantha Kosha; nieces, nephews and cousins. Matt is loved and remembered for his kindness, generosity, wit and humor.The family will celebrate Matt's life at a later date. www.Fukuimortuary.com
