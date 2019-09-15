|
July 13, 1926 - September 5, 2019 Matt Utal, 93, big band musician and adored family member, died in Oregon. He studied music as a child, dreamed to play with Les Brown, Benny Goodman, be a studio musician, and travel the world. His wishes came true. He played with Brown for 33 years, NBC Staff Orchestra, traveled with Bob Hope USO shows, was on many recordings. Matt is survived by his daughter Melinda, grandsons Shoghi and Pablo, and extended family. He was predeceased by Wilma Lee Utal, first wife Lolita Hill Bissell, mother Eunice Utal, adoptive father Michael Utal, birth father Louis Wattel. See Facebook group "For the Love of Matt Utal."
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 15, 2019