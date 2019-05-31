Home

Matthew Loring Bergen

Matthew Loring Bergen Obituary
October 28, 1936 - May 28, 2019 Matt Bergen was born in New York, the son of Florence and Bernard Bergen, and was raised mainly in Rockville Centre on Long Island. After high school he attended Syracuse University and then the University of Vermont from which he graduated. He attended Brooklyn Law School after which he worked with his father in the Bernard Bergen Insurance Agency in New York. Matt left the insurance business to train as an investment banker at Salomon Brothers & Hutzler. Moving to Los Angeles in 1968 with his family, Matt briefly continued in the investment business before turning to an extremely successful career in real estate investment. Matt is survived by his partner Sandra Kaiser, beloved daughter Samara Fabrick, her husband Ken Fabrick, his son Michael Bergen and Michael's wife Beth Bergen, his brother Robert Bergen, Robert's wife Cheryl, his niece Sarah Bergen, her husband Jedd Bellman and their daughter Tilly. Matt was a loving and faithful grandfather to Zachary and Eli Fabrick who called him Beepah. He enjoyed the beach, long walks, travel and duplicate bridge.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 31, 2019
