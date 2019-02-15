September 26, 1963 - January 22, 2019 Matthew "Roxx" Arner suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Los Angeles where he lived with his wife, Marilyn, and grandchildren, Fionna and James. He is survived by his children, Ashlea, Nicholas, Tiffany, and step-son Michael; his grandchildren, Curren, Elijah, Jacob, Ethan, and Jackson; and siblings, Andrew, Margaret, Fran and Tim.First and foremost, Matt was a family man. He loved Indycar racing, the Lakers, and Dodgers; he was known for his love of history, James Bond films, quick wit, innumerable jokes, and puns.A life-long musician and songwriter, Matt was the vocalist and guitarist for his band, Straight Jackitt, whose songs were used in many movies including "2-Headed Shark Attack" (2012). Matt worked on multiple music projects and toured internationally. Matt was born in Upland, CA. He earned a BA in Film from Cal State Fullerton and interned at Ridley Scott & Associates, USA. Matt spent his working life in the film industry as a producer, director, composer, and grip. He brought positive energy to the set, his projects and crews.A private memorial will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in downtown Los Angeles. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019