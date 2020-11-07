1/
Matthew S. Madwin
June 22, 1966 - November 5, 2020 A loved and respected father of Katie and Taylor Madwin, son of Paul Madwin and Judy Madwin (deceased) and many cousins. Born in Los Angeles, attended University high school and Cal Berkeley. He had many friends who admired him for being an outstanding person. Among many recognized events in his life, he was chosen to be part of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. He tried to never miss any family events and gatherings. Matthew will always be remembered for being a "Mensch". He succeeded in living the following way:" I believe in the sun even when it isn't shiningI believe in love even when I'm aloneI believe in God even when he is silent"....A Jewish refugee

Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
