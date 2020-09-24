1/1
Maureen E. Ryan
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Maureen Ryan, age 78, on September 14, 2020 at her home in Calabasas, Ca. with her daughter Kellie by her side. She is survived by her three children, Kellie, Chris and Sean and his wife Dana and their two kids Kaitlin and Liam. Her friends and family will fondly remember her as a true blue Dodgers fan and the biggest cheerleader anyone could have. Rest in peace, we love you Mom! A private family service will be held.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
