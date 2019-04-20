November 18, 1976 - March 23, 2019 Maureen F. Heaton, 42, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Maureen had a zest for life. She was a shining light and lived with a positive spirit, illuminating smile and demonstrated incredible kindness to anyone she met. She had endless love for her family, friends, music, exercise, movies and Boston sports. A 21-year veteran of E! Entertainment/Comcast/NBC Universal, Maureen happily dedicated her life to E! and was referred to as the cornerstone of E! News. In her role as Supervising Producer, News Operations, Maureen was awarded the Gem Award (Going the Extra Mile) from NBC Universal. She also earned 5 Daytime Emmy nominations and led coverage of more than a dozen New York Fashion Weeks, five Super Bowls, the Rio and London Olympics and various Royal Family events. She graduated from Pentucket High School, MA, where she served as President of her Class. She received a BS from Emerson College in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communications. Maureen was recognized with many distinguished honors and awards at both Pentucket HS and Emerson College. Emerson is instituting the Maureen Heaton Entertainment Journalism Award to be given to one deserving student annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), Boston. Maureen is survived by her loving parents, three sisters, one brother and nine nieces and nephews. Please visit Driscoll Funeral Home at www.driscollcares.com to sign the guestbook and view remembrances of Maureen. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019