July 24, 1937 - November 3, 2019 Maureen Janice O'Connor passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved sister to Judy and Mallon; loving mother to twins, Victoria and Charles; cherished aunt to many; friend to all who were lucky enough to meet her. Growing up in New York, Maureen's happiest childhood memories included the time she spent being schooled in a convent. After marrying and having twins in the 1970s, Maureen made the move from Queens to Clearwater, Florida, to pursue motherhood and a career in real estate. Following a marital separation years later, Maureen returned to New York before deciding to go west and start fresh in sunny California. In 1987, Maureen began a long and successful career as a civil servant for the city of Los Angeles, beginning as a Property Officer within LAPD, and bearing witness to two of the 20th century's most ubiquitous events: the LA Riots and the OJ Simpson trial. She retired in 2008. Above all, Maureen will be remembered most for her humor, heart and faith. A flaming redhead with a gregarious New York personality and an unflinching sense of humor, Maureen was often compared to Lucille Ball by family and friends. She was also a devout Catholic who reveled in her Irish heritage and upbringing-and made sure everyone around her knew it. An avid mystery lover and armchair sleuth, Maureen enjoyed solving murders on TV, in the books she read, and in the films she watched. She was a huge fan of classic Hollywood movies, quoting lines from the likes of Bette Davis and Maureen O'Hara to John Wayne and Dean Martin. In fact, people adored talking to Maureen because she was just like the characters from many of the movies she'd watch. She captivated with every story she told and always had something to say worth hearing. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:00 AM at Villa Scalabrini, 10631 Vinedale St., Sun Valley, CA 91352.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019