|
|
September 13, 1934 - March 3, 2020 Maureen Murphy Pugsley, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, passed away on March 3rd after a valiant battle with metastatic cancer. Maureen was born on September 13, 1934 to John and Doris Murphy in Valley Stream, Long Island, New York. After graduating from Torrington High School in Connecticut, she went on to major in French at the College of New Rochelle, in New Rochelle, New York. Upon graduation she landed a job as a first grade teacher at Cohanzie Elementary School in Waterford, Connecticut, kicking off a 36-year career. In 1958 she met her husband George Pugsley and they wed in the summer of 1959. Shortly after, they relocated to Southern California, where George held a teaching position while attending law school. They went on to have two children, George Gregory and Stephen John. Maureen continued her teaching profession with the Palos Verdes Unified School District, while procuring her Masters degree in Education. Upon retirement, she became active in many various philanthropic groups, including the Art Associates of Palos Verdes, Bravo and Infinity. Maureen (Mo) was called "Singing Grandma" by her grandchildren because like the teacher she was, she always had an animated song to share for every occasion. She completed the New York Times crossword everyday with a black felt tip pen. She loved language, grammar and correcting pronunciation. She loved stories, the USC Trojans, The View and especially celebrating the people she loved. She was a passionate, smart and loyal friend, mother, sister and grandmother. She is certainly celebrating and creating a party up in Heaven already! Maureen was predeceased in death by her younger brothers, Denis Murphy in 2005, and John Murphy in 2019. She is survived by her sons George (Greg) Pugsley, and Stephen Pugsley, sister Eileen Mooney, and grandchildren Caroline and Cole Pugsley. Funeral date and time was postponed and will be announced later.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020