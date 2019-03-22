October 15, 1930 - March 13, 2019 Dr. Maury Fields was born in Brooklyn, NY. He received his B.S. from New York University and M.D. from the Chicago Medical School. He met loving wife Nina in Brooklyn, and they married in 1952, embarking on a journey that would take them to Chicago, Cleveland and then to Los Angeles where he began a private practice in pediatrics. He served as Chief of Staff at Northridge Hospital (1975-1976) and would later supervise pediatric residents in the hospital's Family Practice residency program. He was referred to by many as the "nicest doctor" they had ever known.Dr. Fields was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a man of tremendous wisdom, compassion, generosity, and ethical character. His passions included playing guitar and harmonica, singing folk songs, traveling, gardening, fishing, reading and doing crossword puzzles. He is survived by daughters, Abbie and Laura; son Kenny (and wife Heidi); four grandchildren, Alex, Marley, Ben and Matthew; loving companion Rheta; and many adoring cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family requests donations in his memory be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary