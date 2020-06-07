March 6, 1937 - June 1, 2020 Maurice "Butch" Joffe, born in Los Angeles, CA to Rose and Eli, is preceded in death by his wife Bernice and his sister Devra. He graduated from USC and became a CPA, he founded a very successful tax and accounting firm "Maurice Joffe Tax Service" and he worked for 56 years helping friends and clients. He balanced his time between jokes, playing softball, casinos, and watching horse racing. He was a very dedicated accountant and enjoyed making his friends laugh. Maurice will be loved and missed. At Butch's request, no services will be held.



