July 27, 1921 - August 29, 2019 Maurice Patrick Donnelly passed away at home on August 29, 2019, one month past his 98th birthday. Born in Pueblo, Colorado, on July 27, 1921, he was a longtime resident of the Long Beach area before settling in Covina, where he lived with his wife June for the past 53 years and raised their four children. Maurice graduated with the United States Naval Academy class of 1945 with a degree in engineering, thereafter entering service and retiring as Lt(jg) after contracting tuberculosis during a tour in Guam shortly before the end of World War II. Following his lengthy recovery, he applied his education to a long career in the aerospace and defense industries. Maury found happiness hosting Sunday, birthday and holiday dinners at home with family and friends, boating, horsemanship and found joy and satisfaction in gardening, particularly during retirement when he maintained a fruit orchard, a Japanese garden and koi ponds. Maury is deeply loved and missed by his wife of 72 years, June Rose (née Wilkerson), sons Michael, Steven and James and wife Ingela Donnelly, grandchildren Michael James Altfillisch, Sean Donnelly, Brenden Donnelly, Linnea Bjoru and Alexander Bjoru, as well as Gayle Whitney, Steven Altfillisch, Nancy Wilkerson-Correa, Beth Wilkerson Pennock and Brian Wilkerson, and great-nieces and nephews. His beloved daughter Joan Altfillisch and dear sister Georgia Donnelly preceded him in death. In accordance with Maury's wishes, a private interment will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Glendora, California, and in lieu of flowers requested that donations be made to the benefit of military veterans.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019