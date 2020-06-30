Max Robinson Barrie
August 20, 1982 - June 21, 2020 Soulful, caring, chatty, hilarious, a mensch. His darkly humorous non-fiction series in Autre Magazine launched a writer of rare talent. An artist whose satirical "Maxterpieces" riffed on contemporary culture. An actor who appeared in, among others, "Judging Amy," Showtime's "Sex, Shock & Censorship" and "Favorite Deadly Sins." TV credits include: "Saving Grace" (writer); "Raising the Roofs," (producer); "LA Ink" (post production). Survived by his father, Michael Barrie; mother, Sally Robinson; stepmother, Fredrica Duke; sister, Emma Barrie; stepsister, Augie Duke; stepbrothers, Barnaby Duke and Oliver Kupper. Future memorial service TBA; A lover of kids, donations in Max's name can be made to HaroldRobinsonFoundation.org.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
