February 7, 1931 - February 25, 2019 Born in Los Angeles, CA, to Helen Z. and Max T. Hirdler. Ted grew up in Huntington Park, CA. He attended Huntington Park schools and graduated from Huntington Park High School in 1949. He went on to attend Compton Junior College. Ted joined the United States Coast Guard in early 1952 and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, he completed college at the University of Southern California, graduating with a degree in business. That is where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Follansbee. They married on January 28, 1956 at Saint Edmund's Episcopal Church in San Marino, CA. Ted and Dorothy raised their three children in San Marino: Cynthia L. Hirdler, Julie Ann Kramer (Donald), and Max T. (Ted) Hirdler III (Wendy). Ted has three grandchildren: Kylee A. Kramer, Max T. Hirdler IV, and Wesley C. Hirdler. Throughout their lives together, Ted and Dorothy were active parishioners at San Marino Community Church, and active throughout the community. Ted is survived by his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and their families. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Dorothy. A private service will be held for Ted at San Marino Community Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center at 1441 Eastlake Avenue, Suite 8302, Los Angeles, CA 90089 or to the UCI MIND - Alzheimer's Disease Research at 2646 Biological Sciences III, Irvine, CA 92697-4545. Cabot and Sons, Pasadena Directors Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019