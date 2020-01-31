|
January 25, 1942 - January 28, 2020 Maxine Nazworthy was born on January 25, 1942 and passed away on January 28, 2020. A bastion of love and support for her family and countless artists and musicians, Maxine was also a breeder and trainer of horses, a wonderful listener, an extraordinary mother, and an unforgettably kind and gentle soul. Maxine was born at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital, and lived for her first eight years in a shared room with one of her two younger brothers, Max, who also very nearly shared her name. An exemplary co-conspirator, Maxine walked Max to Gilmore Field, spending the afternoons eating popcorn, sharing a coke, and watching the Hollywood Stars play. After moving to Beverly Hills in 1950, Maxine became the caring sister to Jim Factor, her second younger brother, in a close-knit clan. She attended Beverly Hills High School (class of 1959) and USC leaving to begin her career. With her signature luminous and gentle blue eyes and an aura of a sweet innocence paired with emerging savior-faire, Maxine had a brief stint as a model, before finding her passion caring for animals - opening and managing Sledge Stable with her husband James Nazworthy (deceased 1974), and managing the operation through the training and breeding of winning thoroughbreds such as Sledge and Blue-Eyed Davey. Along with her love of horses, Maxine seemed to communicate fluently with a long string of adored dogs. The mother to photographer and musician Dave Naz, her home and backyard studio in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s became the gathering site for a generation of young musicians raised in or visiting Los Angeles. She turned away no one, and delighted in attending the concerts and art openings of many fine and emerging talents, treasuring the truths and life stories people always seemed to entrust to her. Often in those years, her living room was dense with visiting artists' sleeping bags, her fridge overflowing with snacks. A ray of sunshine to all who knew her, Maxine was a devout Lakers fan and was a force for family and friendship. Maxine passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday night after a brief illness. She was the devoted daughter of Dorothy and Sidney Factor, the loving sister of James Factor and Max Factor III (with Jane Factor), the loving aunt of niece Jenny Factor and of great-nephew Lev Asimow, and the unparalleled mother of David Nazworthy (with Oriana Nazworthy). Private interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Southern California Chapter of the (https://www.alz.org/socal) or Tower Cancer Research Foundation (https://www.towercancer.org/donate-page/). Or 4Paws For Ability, which has a good program in canine assistance for people with Alzheimer's (https://4pawsforability.org/alzheimers-assistance-dog/).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020