November 11, 1923 - March 22, 2020 Artist and sculptor Maxine Kim Stussy Frankel nee Carlyle passed away peacefully in her home on March 22, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in 1923 to Raymond and Mildred Maxine Carlyle, Maxine, began her artistic career as a child actress and dancer with the Meglin Kids in Hollywood. At Beverly Hills High School she began her painting career with a full-scale outside mural while playing tennis, horseback riding and dancing. She became a model for top costume designer Adriane. During World War II, she continued with her art; cared for, rode and loved horses; and danced with soldiers at the Hollywood USO. Kim, as she was called then, considered acting but chose art: Painting and sculpture, a decision she passionately pursued her entire life.Maxine met artist Jan Stussy, both teaching assistants at UCLA, and they married in 1949. Maxine and Jan often exhibited together in the late 1950s and 60s. Maxine's sculpture took on many forms in ceramics, wood, bronze and wood cast in bronze. Maxine showed throughout the United States, in Europe and at prestigious Los Angeles art galleries including Esther Robles Gallery and Ceeje Gallery. A slight yet strong woman, she had a creative soul of steel and many of her works were over six feet tall. Maxine's creative force also included poetry.In 1982, she married venture capitalist Raymond Frankel, Jr. a naval officer she first met when they danced at the USO in the 1940s with whom she maintained a friendship over the course of many decades. Kim took on her given name Maxine when she moved to New York with Raymond. They resided in New York for 16 years until returning to Los Angeles in 1994. Maxine continued her artistic pursuits using a variety of materials to create her ethereal works. Maxine and Raymond shared a passion for politics, art, history, and vigorous engagement in the world. Maxine and Raymond will long be remembered for hosting salon dinners with friends and visiting notables from around the world to engage in spirited discussions on important topics of the day. Maxine loved to share her own history and perspective of the world in vivid and captivating narratives. Maxine and Ray, both robust physically and mentally, spent their later years in their home pursuing their work and passions until their mid-nineties. A new book of her work and that of Jan Stussy, "The Human Beast" is currently being published and will showcase their extraordinary body of mid-century work.Maxine was cared for by deeply devoted caregivers including Sergio, Lecia, Jorge, Evelyn and Judith for many years. Maxine was predeceased by former husband Jan Stussy in 1990 and husband Raymond Frankel in 2017. She is survived by her son Dieter (Kimberly), step-children Jonathan (Maja), Andrew (Linda), and Belinda (Karl.) two nieces (Reggie and Holly,) and a nephew (Shawn) as well as her faithful and beloved dog, a devoted companion during her last years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store