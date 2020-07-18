May 11, 1942 - July 3, 2020 May Masako Arakaki, 78-year-old, Santa Anita Assembly Center born, passed away on July 3, 2020 at her Montebello residence.She was predeceased by husband, Alvin Arakaki; and is survived by daughter, Akemi Arakaki (Takao Suzuki); brother, Paul Inafuku; sister, Frances Inafuku; sister-in-law, Esther Taira; brother-in-law, Clifford Arakaki (Takako); nephew, Eric Inafuku (Rebeca Molina); and her countless nieces, nephews and cousins from her extended family.The family will have a private burial at Rose Hills Memorial Park and are planning a Celebration of Life in 2021. In lieu of flowers or koden, the family requests any donations to be made in her honor to one of the following non-profit organizations: Alliance of Asian Pacific Administrators aapa-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com
, City of Hope www.cityofhope.org
, Little Tokyo Service Center www.ltsc.org
