May 11, 1942 - July 3, 2020 May Masako Arakaki, 78-year-old, Santa Anita Assembly Center born, passed away on July 3, 2020 at her Montebello residence.She was predeceased by husband, Alvin Arakaki; and is survived by daughter, Akemi Arakaki (Takao Suzuki); brother, Paul Inafuku; sister, Frances Inafuku; sister-in-law, Esther Taira; brother-in-law, Clifford Arakaki (Takako); nephew, Eric Inafuku (Rebeca Molina); and her countless nieces, nephews and cousins from her extended family.The family will have a private burial at Rose Hills Memorial Park and are planning a Celebration of Life in 2021. In lieu of flowers or koden, the family requests any donations to be made in her honor to one of the following non-profit organizations: Alliance of Asian Pacific Administrators aapa-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com, City of Hope www.cityofhope.org, Little Tokyo Service Center www.ltsc.org www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
