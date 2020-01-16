Home

Celebration of life service for the late Mrs. May S. Hashioka, the widow of Dr. Henry K. Hashioka, O.D., 95-year-old, born and last resided in Los Angeles, CA, who passed on 12/21/2019, will be held on Monday, 01/20/2020, 12:30 pm at Rose Hills Memorial Cemetery "Hillside Chapel," 3888 Workman Mills Rd., Whittier, CA 90601, accessible via Gate 17. Viewing starts at 11:00 am to be followed by Chapel service then burial service. She is survived by sons, David and Stanley, daughter, Barbara, sister, Anna Hasegawa, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. www.rosehills.com, 562-699-0921.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
