Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MAY McNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAY SHINOMIYA McNEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MAY SHINOMIYA McNEY Obituary
May 1, 1936 - February 10, 2019 May Shinomiya McNey, 82-year-old, resident of Fullerton passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019 at her residence.May had a warm smile for everyone and was always ready for a laugh; she was also a self-described "foodie" and loved cooking shows. She was interested in graphic design and an enthusiastic newsletter editor for her various interests. Her favorite past-times included watching football as well as visiting with friends, neighbors, and family.Predeceased by her husband, Jerrold L. McNey.She is survived by her son, Garrick Kisuke (Carolina) McNey; sisters, Kimiko (Richard) Teramoto and Kumiko Shinomiya; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.The private gravesite service was held on February 15, 2019 at Rose Hills Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.