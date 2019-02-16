|
May 1, 1936 - February 10, 2019 May Shinomiya McNey, 82-year-old, resident of Fullerton passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019 at her residence.May had a warm smile for everyone and was always ready for a laugh; she was also a self-described "foodie" and loved cooking shows. She was interested in graphic design and an enthusiastic newsletter editor for her various interests. Her favorite past-times included watching football as well as visiting with friends, neighbors, and family.Predeceased by her husband, Jerrold L. McNey.She is survived by her son, Garrick Kisuke (Carolina) McNey; sisters, Kimiko (Richard) Teramoto and Kumiko Shinomiya; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.The private gravesite service was held on February 15, 2019 at Rose Hills Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019