Mayko Tarumoto, 98, passed away on August 20, 2020 in Torrance, California. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, and a daughter. She is survived by her sister-in-law, four children, five grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, nieces, and nephews. She was beloved by family and friends.No services will be held



