June 11, 1950 - September 24, 2020 Mac was born to Mr. William McKinley McGill Sr. and Mrs. Norma R. McGill-Nichols on June 11, 1950, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was educated in the local school system of New Orleans, receiving his Certificate of General Education Diplomacy in 1967. Shortly after he joined the United States Armed Services and was trained and certified as a Professional Cook and Food Inspector. That journey placed him in Fairbanks, Alaska, for 45 years where, alongside being in the Armed Services, he also worked on the Alaska Pipeline and at the University of Alaska Power Plant - Fairbanks. Mac's community service reached far and wide in the Fairbanks and North Pole communities. He served as Chaplain at Post 11 for many years, a member of Post #11 and Post #57 for numerous years and a supported member of the VFW. Mac was also a former active member of Midnight Sun Lodge #3 PHA. He was always available to lend a helping hand and supported other organizations through the years.Mac was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents (Louis McGill and Hattie L. McGill-Johnson) and maternal grandparents (John B. and Maggie Davis), his father, and his brother, Myron T. McGill. Mac is survived by his devoted friend and longtime companion, Wilma "Sue" Robinson of Fairbanks, AK; his mother of Los Angeles, CA; his son, McKinley McGill, III, of Pittsburgh, PA; his brothers, Antonio McGill of New Orleans and Reginald McGill of Kenner, LA; his sisters, Gwendolyn McGill of Jackson, MS; Stephanie McGill-Anderson of Denver, CO; and a number of nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.Due to a viewing for family and friends already having been held on October 2, 2020 @ Blanchard Family Funeral Home at 611 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK, there will only be a graveside service held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:00pm at Cherry Blossom in Inglewood Park Cemetery at 720 E. Florence Avenue in Inglewood, California 90301 with full military honors.



