January 27, 1944 - June 11, 2019 Meade "Bud" Curtin, 75, passed away in his Reno, NV, home 6/11/19. Bud was born in Los Angeles to Margaret R. & John M. Curtin. Bud earned a BA, Chemistry, U.C. Riverside, then enlisted in the Army. A decorated Vietnam veteran, he retired as Captain Curtin in 1977. With his Master's in Mineral Econ in Golden, CO, Bud then was a financial analyst for mining companies in WY, OR & WA before moving to Reno. Survived by sister, Dana Curtin, brother Dave (Diana) Curtin, and dear friends across the country, he is gone too soon. We will miss his presence in the world. No services planned. Condolences requested to PO Box 7627, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624 or www.legacy.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 27 to June 30, 2019