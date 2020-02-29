|
|
July 15, 1947 - February 23, 2020 On February 23, 2020, Mechele passed away at home, at the age of 72 after a long illness, with her husband of 53 years, David, at her side.Mechele was born in Los Angeles, Ca. She attended Downey High School, where she met her future husband. After graduating from Cal State Fullerton, Mechele taught third and sixth grade students for many years at several Parochial schools in Orange County.Mechele was a loving, beautiful and tender wife, doting mother, and enjoyed her role as a grandmother, even more so. She loved to read, cook and travel, although she seemed most happy when she was at home, surrounded by family and good friends.Mechele is also survived by her son, Todd, grandchildren Nikayla, Myles, Anthony, Bryin and Rose, and brothers Michael Felix (Joy), Mark Felix, and sisters Margie Lunder (Bruce), Marta McClellan (Mike), and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.A funeral mass will take place at St. Thomas More Parish, in Irvine,on March 21, 2020, at 10:00 in the morning. In lieu of flowers, donationsmay be made to the Eisenhower Medical Center.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020