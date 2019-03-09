February 19, 1921 - February 4, 2019 Medori Tsuma, known as Ned Tsuma to everyone, passed away in his sleep at home sometime in the early morning after watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3, 2019. During the last week of his life he enjoyed his favorite things – playing bridge, watching football and reading the LA Times. Ned was the fourth child of five, born in Burbank, California, to Japanese immigrants. After the onset of WWII Ned was interned in Manzanar Relocation Center in the Owens Valley, California. It was there he met Carol who became his wife of 69 years. Soon after, he was drafted and stationed in Berlin, Germany, for two years with the US Occupation Army. Kind, easy-going with never a raised voice, Ned worked hard at his auto repair garage in Silver Lake for 46 years. He retired at age 84. He is survived by his daughter Nadine, son-in-law Steve, grandson Daniel and Tabitha the family dog. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2pm at the Veteran's Memorial Complex, Rotunda Room, 4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019