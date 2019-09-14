|
May 18, 1957 - August 22, 2019 Megan Sullaway has left us. She passed away peacefully, after a courageous four-year battle with lymphoma. Megan was raised in La Jolla, CA, with her sister and four brothers. Her childhood was filled with a collection of energetic and adventurous siblings and friends, who explored the canyons, riding bicycles, and feeding the local horse "Oro." Megan would eventually ride horses at Blackhorse Farms, across from UCSD. Megan graduated Summa Cum Laude from UCSD (1979). She earned her master's and doctorate degrees in Clinical Psychology at UCLA. After completion of her studies, she began private practice in Los Angeles. She married the love of her life, Edward Dunbar, Ph.D., in 1987, and together they opened Pacific Psychological Associates, in El Segundo, CA. Dr. Sullaway received the UCLA Distinguished Scholar Award and was Co-Principal Investigator on a National Institute of Health research grant. She received the California Psychological Association Division of Clinical and Professional Practice Award, and in 2007, she received the Silver Psi Award from the California Psychological Association. Throughout her career she was recognized as an expert clinician, influential researcher, and mentor to younger mental health professionals internationally. Megan was a dedicated Psychologist, wife, family member, aunt, friend to all, and animal lover. Her concern was always for others, rarely for herself. She loved her nieces and nephews, often bucking LA traffic to travel to La Jolla for dinners at the family home. She always had a kind word for each of the kids and encouraged them in her subtle way. Doting owners of three rescue dogs, Sigi, Penrod and Molly; Megan and Ed took them to the office daily. Sigi was an important part of her practice, sitting in as a therapy dog. Megan loved to travel all over Patagonia and walk the Graben in Vienna; she had many good friends that she worked with in Madrid and she loved Verdi opera. She also loved the architecture of Irving Gill, the furniture work of Charles Rohlfs, and the writings of Samuel Johnson and Hillary Mantel. Megan loved to take photos of the places she went, knit, walk her dogs, and restore old homes. Megan was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (2019) and Bill (2012), and brother Billy (1978). She is survived by her husband Ed Dunbar and siblings: Stephen (Neva) Sullaway, Kathleen Gilkey (Mike), John Sullaway (Natalie), and Michael Sullaway; and eleven nieces and nephews. Megan is deeply loved and will remain in our hearts forever. Services were held, according to Megan's wishes, at the Wayfarers Chapel, in Palos Verdes – the Glass Church – the perfect integration of Megan's beauty and beliefs. The family wishes to thank Megan's amazing friends, especially caregiver Jan Edgar, and Megan's colleagues, who became her support crew. Forever in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019