Mel R. Chase
December 20, 1934 - July 15, 2020 Mel ardently pursued writing throughout school and even in the US Army, where he contributed to the corps newsletter. He found his niche in comedy, where he could write about current events in an entertaining manner. He went on to provide material for many Hollywood notables, including Steve Allen, Johnny Carson, Dinah Shore, Pat Buttram, and Dean Martin. He was a regular contributor to late night television, celebrity roasts, and live comedy in LA and Las Vegas during the 1960s and 70s. Later in life, he devoted his time to family, helping to raise his son, Danny, whom he saw as his greatest accomplishment.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
