Melba (Fortuné) Martinez, born in New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away quietly and peacefully on April 3, 2019, leaving a legacy that will be recognized for decades to come. She leaves to mourn her loss, a son, E. Paul Martinez, a daughter, Ermelle Martinez, and countless friends and relatives. Of her many achievements, Mrs. Martinez is lauded for creating and incentivizing the physically handicapped sign that is now visible across the nation. A graduate of Xavier University in New Orleans with a BA in Arts and Social Sciences, Melba trained vocally with an opera singer (Sister Elise) and also became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, now the largest African-American public service sorority in the United States and nationally. Melba became a teacher in New Orleans before enrolling in graduate school and as well, worked with varying types of radar apparatus for WWII airplanes at the New Orleans Airport. Her soon-to-be husband, Elmer Martinez, returned from duty in WWII and they married 17 days later on December 27, 1945. Melba went on to earn her Master's degree in Social Work at Atlanta University (August, 1948) and earned an American Red Cross Scholarship to facilitate that effort. She became a Psychiatric Social Worker and assisted African-American veterans in receiving earned payments, military benefits and psychiatric consultation. This powerhouse of a woman went on to work as a YWCA coordinator in New Orleans, and ultimately served as a teacher at John Clark Senior High School. Eventually, she, Elmer, a civil engineer, and her children relocated to Los Angeles, California, in 1956. Melba worked as a Child Welfare Worker and Supervisor for the Department of Adoptions in Los Angeles and also became a registered representative and disability agent with Equity Securities Corporation of America. Later, Melba became a Psychiatric Social Worker with the Bureau of Social Work in the Department of Social Welfare in Los Angeles. From there, Melba went on to work for the Los Angeles Unified School District as a liaison between homes, school and community, providing intensive therapies as needed by children or parents often interfacing with juvenile courts. From 1969 to 1980, Melba became a counselor and coordinator of the physically handicapped programs within the Los Angeles Community College District. It was also at this time that she incentivized the handicapped symbol now known across the U.S. A member of a multitude of statewide and national organizations, Mrs. Melba Martinez chose to make a difference in the lives of others and was ultimately successful in doing so.