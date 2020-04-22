|
May 28, 1926 - April 12, 2020 Melba Macneil was born in Linneus, Missouri on May 28, 1926 and died in Pasadena, California on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 following a brief illness. Melba was the eldest child of Harold Kelley and Floy Eulala Kelley. She is survived by three nephews, David Millican, Ossie Millican III, and Irving Googins, and their wives, children, and grandson. She is also mourned by her six stepchildren, Mary Allen Macneil, Tonia Macneil, Lucy Macneil, Daphne Macneil, Sayre Macneil, Philip Macneil, and their partners, spouses, and grandchildren. Melba grew up in Kansas and Missouri and graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, in 1944. Melba was interested in pursuing a career in the arts, but her mother advised her to take training in business skills, so that she could support herself. During high school, she worked at various jobs to help support the family. In 1949, she and her friend Betty Benjamin made the bold move to Los Angeles, where she got a job as a secretary at the Pacific Electric/Southern Pacific Railway, first in the medical department, and later in the schedule department and the legal department. During her stint in the schedule department, she made a lot of money on the side taking bets on horse races, sending her gains home to support her family! Melba was a highly skilled secretary; she continued to use her fluent shorthand to take notes until very near the end of her life. Her new life in Los Angeles was filled with many exotic adventures, exposing her to jazz, night life, and a diverse population.In her 30's, Melba was briefly married. She and her husband resigned their jobs and traveled around the world, whetting her appetite for future travel. She began her career at O'Melveny and Myers in 1962 and was Hugh Macneil's secretary there for eight years. She and Hugh, who had been widowed, were married in 1972. Melba said that she was "born drawing", a talent that she never shared with her adult family, but which she took up again, at the suggestion of her intuitive professional companion, Helen Lott, in the last two years of her life. Melba was a skillful and talented seamstress and tailor; for many years she made her own clothes from Vogue patterns. Her elegance was legendary. She was six feet tall, and slender, with what the fashion world calls a "hanger body" – she could put on anything and make it look fantastic.Melba was a generous supporter and board member for several organizations, including Haven House and Union Station Foundation. She and Hugh enjoyed many activities together, attending theatre, concerts, ballet, opera, Waltz Group, competitive Bridge and Scrabble. They travelled widely, especially enjoying cruising. They loved to dress up, Hugh in a kilt and white tie, and Melba in a ball gown and tiara. They loved parties, costumes, and parades. Melba was an enthusiastic participant in any activity that she encountered: petting zoos, volleyball, ping pong. She always had an entertaining story to tell, and she laughed freely. She had great enthusiasm, enjoyment, and resilience. She was a wonderful cook and an indefatigable hostess, hosting groups of up to 70 for the Rose Parade annually. She was a member of the Valley Hunt Club and the California Club, where she entertained friends frequently. She seemed utterly tireless.Hugh and Melba moved to Villa Gardens, a retirement community in Pasadena, in 2000. They rapidly adapted to the new lifestyle, continuing to travel, and serving on various community committees. She loved the retirement community, crediting her long life and health to its support and stimulation. Hugh died in 2004, but Melba, amazingly, survived several cancers. She loved Hugh Macneil with her whole heart, and cared for him, accompanied him, entertained him, and enjoyed him until the end of his life, for which his children are forever grateful.The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the Villa Gardens Staff and to her personal assistant Helen Lott, who together provided the highest quality of life during Melba's last year. Melba's longtime friends Phyllis Akerberg and Shirley Tams will miss their long conversations and good times. Melba promised her friends that she would not make them attend her funeral. Her family will celebrate her life privately when it is safe to travel and gather together.Remembrances in her honor may be made to Union Station Homeless Services, 825 E Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91104
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020