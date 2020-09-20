April 6, 1956 - September 4, 2020 After battling brain cancer, our beloved Melinda died Friday, September 4th at the age of 64 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Melinda was born in Burbank, California and lived in Los Angeles most of her adult life.During her lifetime, Melinda was a loving wife to her husband of 40 years, Joseph, mother to her two daughters Caitlin, 35, and Carleigh, 28, and grandmother 'Gammy' to Logan, 5, and McKenna, 1. Melinda's love for her family was unbounded.Melinda graduated in 1978 from the University of San Francisco with a nursing degree and promptly obtained her RN certificate. Melinda worked at the Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto for two years and at Cedar Sinai and Good Samaritan Hospitals after moving back to Los Angeles with her husband in 1980. Subsequently, Melinda received a Certificate of Accounting from UCLA, passed the CPA exam and was employed by PriceWaterhouseCoopers for a number of years.Despite her professional accomplishments, Melinda's greatest passion was caring for her loved ones. Melinda is survived by sisters, Kathleen Reischl and Debbie Russell; nieces Jennifer Wayt, Cara, Katie and Eva Jones, Ashley, Chelsea, and Emily Russell, Amanda Pierce; and nephews John Reischl, Justin and Zach Wayt, Andrew, Jonathan, Daniel and Michael Coyne. She was predeceased by her parents, Dolores 'Dode' and Richard 'Dick' Ward, as well as her sister, Maureen Ward, all of whom she tirelessly cared for during their final years.Melinda treasured not only her family but also her friendships. Those who knew her best consistently described her as kind, gentle, loving, caring, respectful, and selfless. A life well led.Services for Melinda will be held on Tuesday, September 29th at 10:30 a.m. outside the San Fernando Mission Rey Chapel. Because of COVID, seating is limited, but there will be a luncheon gathering after the services at approximately 12:30 p.m. at her home.Melinda's family is requesting that any donations made in her name be sent to The Smile Train, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, or the scholarship fund at the University of Notre Dame that has been founded in her name.Lastly, Melinda's family would like to send a special thanks to the many doctors, nurses, and caretakers at Saint John's Hospital that treated her so well in her final days. Melinda fought long and hard to stay with us. Your fine talents, effort, kindness and caregiving were much appreciated by all who loved her.



