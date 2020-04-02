|
|
November 2, 1946 - March 24, 2020 Melissa succumbed to complications related to lung cancer on March 24, 2020. Melissa was born to Mary-Anne and Stanley E. Nash. She attended the University of Southern California earning degree in Occupational Therapy. She is survived by her husband John, three sons David (Kelsey), Adam (Amy), and Nicholas (Erika), grandchildren Reese, Scotlyn, Remy, and Sawyer, as well as her brothers Michael O'Sullivan and Aaron Nash. Given the pandemic, Services will be postponed until a memorial mass can be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020