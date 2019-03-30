July 11, 1955 - March 9, 2019 On Saturday, March 9th, 2019, Melissa Jaynes (Lisa to those who knew her), loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 63. She is survived by her children Kevin and Caroline and by Peter Jaynes, her husband of over 37 years. Lisa grew up and resided for over 30 years in the Golf Course/Country Club area of Altadena. She attended Alverno High School in Sierra Madre and then attended the University of Idaho, her mother's alma mater. Like her mother, Lisa was also a member of the Alpha Phi chapter of the University of Idaho. Lisa was employed as a Legal Assistant for over 35 years with the majority of that time spent at the law firm of Lagerloff Senecal Gosney & Kruse in Pasadena. She worked hard her whole life to provide for her children. Lisa was full of life and incredibly spirited. She had a vivacious personality, a great sense of humor, a quick wit, and a beautiful smile. She loved Disneyland, which coincidentally opened the same year as her birth. She attended Disneyland's 60th anniversary on her 60th birthday. Lisa did not want a funeral service. Her family will be honoring her wishes and scattering her ashes in Saddlebag Lake where she camped with her family as a child. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019