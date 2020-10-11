Melody Bernstein

Melody (Merriam) Bernstein, 77, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. She resided at Rosecrans Care Center in Gardena, CA. Melody is the daughter of the late Cecelia and Louis Bernstein and the sister of the late Maury Bernstein. A native of Minneapolis, MN, she was a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a masters degree in Occupational Therapy. Upon moving to Los Angeles, she worked for Kaiser for 35 years. Melody was a member of the World of Devine Light Spiritual Center, where she spent time giving light for healing. She is survived by many cousins and friends. Our thanks to Nikolas & Renee Kaufman, Sue & Saul Wechter, and the Aronson girls for looking after her. Donations in her name may be made to World Devine Light Organization at offering@worlddevinelight.org



