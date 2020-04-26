|
|
November 26, 1937 - April 16, 2020 Mel Clipper of Capistrano Beach, CA and Aliquippa, PA, passed away peacefully at his Capistrano Beach home April 16, 2020.Born in 1937 in Clairton, PA to Rade Klipa and Mary Posmoga Klipa. Mel had three sisters: Bess Dokmanovich, Martha Peretich and Zorie Miller who preceded him in death.After graduating high school, Mel attended electronics school before enlisting in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Germany. Mel moved to California in 1960 and 1975 Mel met Lila Lieberthal. The two were inseparable, spending almost every moment together from the time they met until Lila passed away in 2003. They lived life to the fullest, travelling the globe and sailing and snorkeling in the most beautiful island waters this world has to offer. Mel and Lila had a love that inspired those lucky enough to share time with them. When at home in Capistrano Beach, Mel stayed active, visiting family and friends across Southern California, and working on the rental properties he and Lila owned. Mel was known to tinker and work to upgrade the homes of his tenants, making sure they were safe and happy. Mel was extremely generous to those he loved, from gifting thoughtfully curated trinkets to offering (sometimes unsolicited) advice to a loved one about car care. Mel was often quiet, as Lila and her family made it tough to get a word in, but when Mel had something to say it was always worth listening to. He contributed wisdom and compassion, and above all had a wit and the best sense of humor. He had a smile that was contagious and when he laughed he did it with his entire being. Mel will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and loved ones. Mel was stepfather to Robin Miner (Chris), son-in-law Peter Bonavich (preceded in death by Mel's stepdaughter Sheree), and three granddaughters Caitlyn Miner, Sarah Bonavich, and Jessica Swetin.Mel was uncle to Dana Dokmanovich (Franco Harris), Jeffrey Peretich, Marian Blackstock, Gary Dokmanovich, Ed Miller (Ruth) and Mike Miller (Joanne), many beloved cousins, countless lifelong friends, and his two incredible caregivers Maritess Tuzon and Hazel Custodio.Burial will be private. Donations in Mel's name can be made to Jamboree Housing Corporation in Irvine, California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020