|
|
February 21, 1937 - February 11, 2020 On February 11, 2020, Melvin J. Kreger, born in Buffalo, NY, of Sherman Oaks, CA, passed peacefully from leukemia at the age of 82. Mel was married for 48 years and is survived by his wife, Rena. Mel considered one of his career highlights to be sharing his wealth of knowledge by teaching and lecturing around the world. He was a natural leader and seemed to always find ways to better the lives of those around him. He loved to travel, was an avid reader, had a thirst for knowledge, and always focused on the good. Mel will be deeply missed for his keen sense of humor, quick wit, intelligence, extensive knowledge, expertise in tax law and estate planning, and for his caring and kindness. The world has lost a man of great wisdom. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Red Cross/Blood Bank.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020