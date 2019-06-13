September 4, 1926 - May 13, 2019 Melvin Bisgay passed away at his home in Sacramento on May 13th at the age of 92. Born in San Francisco in 1926, and reared in Bayonne, New Jersey, by his immigrant parents Jacob and Molly Bisguy, Mel moved to Boyle Heights in 1939 where he attended Roosevelt High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters. In 1947, while studying to become an aeronautical engineer, he married his sweetheart Marilyn, with whom he had two daughters, Michele and Denise. After Marilyn's untimely death in 1960, Mel went on to become a strong single father and moved with his girls to Santa Monica. The second chapter of his life began when he met and married his next love, Mary, the single mother of Dick and Janis. For over 35 years he was employed in the aerospace industry working on many classified defense projects as well as on commercial airliners. In 1987, he retired as the Senior Manager of Human Resources Development for McDonnell Douglas Helicopters and moved with Mary to Sacramento. There Mel began a thirty-year commitment to the VFW lobbying for veterans' rights and serving as All State Commander of Post 85, District 17 Director of Legislative Affairs, State Legislative Representative for Northern California, and as a member of the National POW/MIA Committee. He also served on the Sacramento Parks and Recreation Commission, taught classes through adult education, took up photography and traveled the world, always with Mary by his side. After forty-eight years of marriage, Mary preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by his children: Michele Newsum (Larry-deceased) of Palos Verdes, Dick Ratliff (Ellen) of Sacramento, Denise Yaeger (Don) of Los Angeles, and Janis Connally (Dan) of Santa Barbara. Mel had nine grandchildren: Jeffery, Nicholas, Ingrid, Siv (deceased), Astrid, Mathew, Noah, Devin, and Rachel, and two great-grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud. He is also survived by his dear companion Jean, who brought him so much joy in the last years of his life. Happy Father's Day, Dad! Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 13 to June 16, 2019