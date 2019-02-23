Resources More Obituaries for Melvin Stowsky Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Melvin Mayer Stowsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers September 6, 1931 - February 20, 2019 Popular teacher, guidance counselor and school Principal Melvin Mayer Stowsky died peacefully at his apartment in Northridge, California, on February 20, 2019. He was 87. Mel was born in Newark, New Jersey, on September 6, 1931, to parents Reuben and Blanche Diamond Stowsky. In 1937, together with his parents and his older sister Leona, Mel moved from Bayonne, NJ, to Los Angeles. Mel grew up in Boyle Heights and graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1949. During high school, he and Leona became involved in the secular socialist-Zionist Jewish youth movement Hashomer Hatzair, where Mel met his future wife Avah Goodman. After attending Los Angeles City College for two years, Mel joined Avah at UCLA, where they both graduated in 1953. Mel served in the US Army from 1953-1954, mainly in Salzburg, Austria. He and Avah were married December 22, 1956 and had two sons, Jay (b. 1960) and Robert (b. 1964). After receiving a master's degree from San Fernando Valley State College (now Cal State Northridge), Mel began teaching English and Drama at Sun Valley Junior High School, then at Mulholland Junior High, where he became a guidance counselor, and at Robert Frost Junior High School, where he was Head Counselor and Director of Programs for Gifted Students. At Frost in the early 1970s Mel taught a memorable summer course on filmmaking and film history. In the mid-1970s Mel began his career as an administrator in the Culver City schools, first at Culver City Middle School and then as Principal of Linwood Howe Elementary School into the early 1990s. All through the 1970s and '80s, Mel appeared in community theater at the North Valley Jewish Community Center, where his wife Avah taught kindergarten for 30 years. Avah died in 2003, and Mel later moved to the Village at Northridge, where his sister Leona also lived. Leona died in 2017. Mel is survived by his sons Jay and Robert, by Jay's husband David Kerr and their children Shayla and Jaden Stowsky Kerr, and by Leona's daughters Judy Sherman and Karen Yale and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Services will be held Sunday, February 24 at 12:30 pm, at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries