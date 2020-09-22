May 22, 1964 - April 5, 2020 Melvin Mitsuo Hashimoto, 55-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Rolling Hills Estate passed away peacefully at Residence on April 5, 2020. Melvin is survived by his loving family: son, Kaleo Hashimoto; brothers, Daune (Patty) and Rick (Patty) Hashimoto; sister, Mae (Mike) Kuratani; nephews, Shaun, Eric, Travis (Mary), and Michael (Crystal) Hashimoto, Aaron Kuratani; nieces, Alyssa (Alex) Chiang, Danielle Kuratani; also survived by many cousins and relatives here and in Hawaii.Due to current COVID-19 pandemic, Interment service will be held privately at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com
(213)626-0441