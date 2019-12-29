Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin R. Bloom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin R. Bloom Obituary
Mel was born in Chicago to Sylvia and Sam Bloom. He was ninety two years old. A graduate of Northwestern University and a Hollywood literary agent for thirty years. As an agent, Mel had great satisfaction in mentoring young unpublished writers and was quite successful in launching many careers.Upon retiring, Mel and his wife Andrea moved to Ojai where he began a second career of writing plays, books and a weekly column for the Ojai Valley News. In addition they owned and operated a popular gift and tea room, Tottenham Court. Mel was an active volunteer. He was on the Board of Directors for the Los Angeles Children's School, hospice volunteer, and the creator of the St. Joseph's Literary Society at the St. Joseph's Health and Retirement Center in Ojai.Mel is survived by his three children, Stephen, Jerrold, and Marsha; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Avins.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -