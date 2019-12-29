|
|
Mel was born in Chicago to Sylvia and Sam Bloom. He was ninety two years old. A graduate of Northwestern University and a Hollywood literary agent for thirty years. As an agent, Mel had great satisfaction in mentoring young unpublished writers and was quite successful in launching many careers.Upon retiring, Mel and his wife Andrea moved to Ojai where he began a second career of writing plays, books and a weekly column for the Ojai Valley News. In addition they owned and operated a popular gift and tea room, Tottenham Court. Mel was an active volunteer. He was on the Board of Directors for the Los Angeles Children's School, hospice volunteer, and the creator of the St. Joseph's Literary Society at the St. Joseph's Health and Retirement Center in Ojai.Mel is survived by his three children, Stephen, Jerrold, and Marsha; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Avins.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 29, 2019