February 12, 1926 - January 25, 2019 Mel passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He was Edith's beloved husband of 70 years; Daniel, Laura, Ellen, and Joshua's loving father; Gloria's beloved brother and beloved cousin of Richard; adoring grandfather of Benjamin, Dan, and Daavi; beloved uncle of Michele, Beth, Lisa, and David; and loving father-in-law of Laura, Louesa, and Bill. Mel grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He and Edith moved to Cleveland in 1953, where they raised their family. In 1986 they relocated to Boston, then to Los Angeles in 2000. Mel was a prominent urban planner and real estate developer. During the 1960s, he was Executive Director of the Greater Cleveland Growth Corporation, which focused on minority business development. In 1972, he joined Forest City Enterprises, where over the next two decades he rose to Senior Vice President, responsible for the planning and development of numerous shopping malls and innovative mixed-use projects throughout the country. Mel was an avid jogger, walker, and beachcomber. The memorial service and funeral were held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Los Angeles, CA, on January 31, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wise and Healthy Aging Center (www.wiseandhealthyaging.org). Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019