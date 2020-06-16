Melvyn S. Rifkind
Melvyn S. Rifkind was born in the Bronx, New York, on March 8, 1925. He graduated from Dewitt Clinton High School. He then served in the 10th Armored Division and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended the University of Georgia and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a BA in Journalism. After working for the Atlanta Journal and Associated Press, he relocated to the West Coast, where he established a corporate public relations firm in 1966. He retired in 1984, selling his interests in his company to his partners. He enjoyed his retirement years as an active and successful stock investor. He is survived by his wife, Gabrielle, two sons, Jacques and Stephen, and two grandchildren, Addison and Na'ama. Melvyn passed away on June 14, 2020, aged 95.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
