Mendel Louis "Manny" Rittenberg
August 8, 1914 - June 21, 2020 Born in Boyle Heights, Manny Rittenberg died Sunday, seven weeks shy of his 106th birthday. Determinedly independent, he lived on his own until the end. He is survived by his children, Phillip, David and Diane, his son-in-law, Mark, his brother, Jerry and his sister-in-law, Phyllis. He leaves five granddaughters, Elisabeth (Tony), Jennifer (Jalal), Alison (Jason), Rebecca and Kathryn, and four great-grandchildren, Owen, Evelyn, Peter and Rami. A lifelong Angeleno, veteran, accountant, businessman, volunteer, devoted husband to the late Beatrice and father to the late Charles, and a gentle soul. A good man.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
