Merrill Malkerson died peacefully after being cared for by his daughter Melissa Bandong Malkerson Bowman and his son-in-law Michael David Bowman at their home in Vallejo, California on the evening of June 27th, 2020. Merrill was the only child of Philip Nathanial Malkerson and Helen Van Antwerp Malkerson. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 2, 1937.He is survived by his two children Melissa Bandong Malkerson Bowman and Guy Merrill Malkerson; grandchildren Marika Paz Summers and Michael Guy Bowman; and great-grandson Odin Wolfe Summers.Merrill's final resting place will be in La Bolt Cemetery, Milbank, South Dakota. The burial service will be July 7, 2020, at 2 pm Central Time. The memorial service will be held at a later time at St. Andrew & St. Charles Episcopal Church in Granada Hills, California.

