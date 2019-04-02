Resources More Obituaries for Merritt Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Merritt Lee Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers September 1934 - March 2019 Merritt died of complications of pneumonia, passing away peacefully at home in Corona del Mar surrounded by family with his favorite Paul Desmond album spinning on his record player. A lifelong Californian, Merritt was born in San Jose, graduated from Lincoln High and majored in speech and drama at Stanford University where he made lifelong friends with his Chi Psi fraternity brothers. Merritt moved to Los Angeles after graduation, working as Director of Guest Relations at CBS Studios. He then turned to radio, becoming one of the early FM DJs, first spinning jazz and classical vinyls for KBIQ in Hollywood. Merritt worked noon to midnight on weekends and spent the week living on the beach in Malibu. He met the love of his life Jeanne during this time, and instantly knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. The newlyweds first lived in Malibu before heading to Santa Maria where Merritt launched KEYM-FM as Station Manager and DJ. They returned to LA where Merritt established KSFV-FM as station manager and on-air personality. If the station owner had not gone to jail, Merritt might never have left radio, but in 1963 he joined the United Way in Los Angeles for what would become a career in fundraising spanning more than 3 decades. In 1970 Merritt was selected to launch United Way of Orange County. The family moved to Newport Beach, and Merritt's leadership grew the organization from 2 employees to more than 50. During his 26 years as Executive Director and President, donations increased nearly ten-fold. Giving was an integral part of his personal life as well; he made substantial contributions through the Alexis De Tocqueville Society and to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. A gifted public speaker and creative thinker, Merritt also taught leadership skills and team building for the staff at Lincoln Elementary in Newport Beach and through extension courses at UC Irvine. Retirement allowed him to delve deeper into his life's passions-his love of writing, videography and wildlife. He created two movies narrated by his granddaughter Logan, "E is for Elephant" and "B is for Bunch," both recognized for their excellence by the International Wildlife Film Festival. Merritt mentored countless people, young and old, sharing his wisdom and creativity. His out of the box thinking offered novel solutions to problems that seemed insurmountable. He was both a skilled negotiator and a kind soul, fondly referred to as the "wonderworker" by those who loved him most. His sense of humor, integrity and unwavering moral compass guided him through a life well lived, and inspired his family and friends to follow his lead. But most important to Merritt was family, and his life long love affair with Jeanne. Other family members include his children, Chris and Carolyn; daughter-in-law Barbara; son-in-law Kevin; grandchildren Anna, Lily, Logan and Griffin; his sister Ruth Sparks and nephews Gary, Greg and Grant Amaral. He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and H. Raymond Johnson. A celebration of his life will take place April 13 at 1pm at UCI's University Club. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in memory of Merritt Johnson at sandiegozoo.org/memorial. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries