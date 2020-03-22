|
February 26, 1940 - March 16, 2020 Merry Norris, 80, passed away peacefully on March 16th at Cedars-Sinai Hospital surrounded by her loving family after complications from pneumonia. Merry was born in Rochester, NY to Eleanor and Colonel F. Gordon Wright (RFC/RAF) and moved to California in 1946. She graduated from San Marino High School and attended University of California at Berkeley. She later received a Professional Designation in Interior Design from UCLA.For over 40 years, Merry was an art consultant to corporations, public institutions, and private collectors. These include the West Hollywood Public Library, the Andaz Hotel, UCLA, Los Angeles Center Studios, Downtown Public Library, and Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Center. A lifelong arts and architecture advocate, Norris dedicated her career to the cultural and built environment of Los Angeles. She was instrumental in the founding and funding of Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), and later appointed President of the Cultural Affairs Commission for the City of Los Angeles (1984-1990) by Mayor Tom Bradley, where she fervently led the commission to require high standards of architectural design for public and private buildings. She was also part of the taskforce that established the City of Los Angeles "percent for art" program. As the Executive Director of Gateway to LA PBID (1998-2001), Merry was a key part of the team that brought the now iconic LAX Gateway pylons (Paul Tzanetopoulos, artist) to life.Merry was appointed to the Board of Trustees of SCI-Arc in 1987, where she served for over 30 years. She was a Founding Trustee for the Pasadena Museum of Art (PMCA), as well as on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions (LACE), Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery Associates, Project Restore (Los Angeles City Hall), and the Los Angeles Conservancy. She was also on the Board of Advisors of Los Angeles Forum for Architecture and Design. In 1990, she became an Honorary Member of the American Institute of Architects Los Angeles (AIA/LA), and in 1995 she was the first person in the chapter's history to be elected as a Public Member to the Board of Directors; she served for 14 years. In 2011, Norris was awarded the Presidential Award as the first Design Advocate "in recognition for being a sublime design champion and public arts maverick."Merry was known for her head-turning style, fabulous white hair, irreverent wit, and contagious passion for leading-edge art and architecture. She had a remarkable eye for discerning and promoting emerging artists and architects and built an unparalleled collection of California contemporary artists, displayed magnificently at her home. Merry is survived by her two sisters, Barbara Crane (New Jersey) and Jonatha Dorman (England), three children, Jill Bauman, James Wiester and Joni Martino and six grandchildren, Isabelle Bauman, James Bauman, Maiya Wiester, Nina Wiester, Ellie Martino and Christina Martino. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to the Merry Norris Scholarship Fund at SCI-Arc (www.sciarc.edu) and to the Merry Norris Creativity Fund at Imagine LA (www.imaginela.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 22, 2020