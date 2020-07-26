Merv. Miyashiro, 95, owner of Tropics Barber Shop, Crenshaw Square, died peacefully at home on 7/11/20. Originally from Hawaii, he moved to L.A. and entered the hairstyling business. Over the years he owned 4 shops: 2 in L. A., 1 in Oxnard, and 1 in Beverly Hills. An avid golfer, he achieved a hole in one 4 times. His greatest passion was singing and playing his guitar and ukulele to entertain others. He was a faithful Catholic and parishioner at St. Luke's, Temple City. He is survived by his wife Sue, son Pete, daughters Trina (Gilbert) Morrell, Julie (Tommy) Kochiyama, Sheri (Joe) Palus, brother Warren (Helen) Miyashiro, sister Myrtle Oganeku, 7 grandchildren, 1great-grandchild, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. www.fukuimortuary.com
