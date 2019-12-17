|
April 10, 1943 - December 14, 2019 Mervin Harold Goldstein was an accomplished facial plastic surgeon and artist. He was most proud of his three loving grandchildren, Benjamin (17), Seth (15) and Manya (9) of Farmington Hills, MI. Mervin is survived by his dedicated and devoted wife of 50 years, Carol (Edelberg) Goldstein and by his son, Dr. Ethan Goldstein and his daughter-in-law Marcie (Eskin) Goldstein of Farmington Hills, MI. Funeral and interment to be held on Wednesday, December 18, 10AM at Pacific View Memorial Park in Newport Beach, CA. Donations can be made to the National , through a Go Fund Me campaign titled, Peloton Ride for 365.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 17, 2019