Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mervin Goldstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervin H. Goldstein M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mervin H. Goldstein M.D. Obituary
April 10, 1943 - December 14, 2019 Mervin Harold Goldstein was an accomplished facial plastic surgeon and artist. He was most proud of his three loving grandchildren, Benjamin (17), Seth (15) and Manya (9) of Farmington Hills, MI. Mervin is survived by his dedicated and devoted wife of 50 years, Carol (Edelberg) Goldstein and by his son, Dr. Ethan Goldstein and his daughter-in-law Marcie (Eskin) Goldstein of Farmington Hills, MI. Funeral and interment to be held on Wednesday, December 18, 10AM at Pacific View Memorial Park in Newport Beach, CA. Donations can be made to the National , through a Go Fund Me campaign titled, Peloton Ride for 365.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -