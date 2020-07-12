January 14, 1922 - July 10, 2020 Mike's long journey ended Friday, 98 years after he was born in Cleveland, Ohio to parents Max and Rae Herskovitz. He was the first son, and the first American-born child of an immigrant family. His life ran parallel to his times. He survived the deprivations of The Great Depression, and the loss of his father during that time. He became the "man of the family" when he was a teenager. He guided his widowed mother and four sisters through troubled times.Mike fought in the South Pacific during WWII, and like other returning veterans jumped fully into the opportunity the post-war economy offered. He had seen Los Angeles on his way to the war, recognized the peace time opportunity it offered, and moved his family here immediately after returning. Mike started at the very bottom, rehabbing a small house trailer, and then reselling it. From that humble beginning, on the strength of his character and skills he built a long and successful business career in multiple industries. The trailer enterprise became a public company and as Mobile Rentals Corporation (later merged into National General Corporation) grew into the largest trailer leasing firm in the U.S. His innovations included combining trailers for use as much needed temporary school rooms and offices. His "double-wide" house trailer concept continues to this day.Further as Chairman of the Board of lift gate manufacturer Maxon Industries, he steered them into expansion and going public During the mid-1960's he built a series of "swinging singles" apartment complexes throughout Southern California called Casa de Vida apartments. During the 1970s, in partnership with his sons, his activities grew to include apartment complexes, shopping centers and industrial buildings outside California. In the 1980s, the company moved into the game business with successful activities that stretched to over 25 countries. He saw the American dream of opportunity and with flexibility and innovation successfully maneuvered throughout his entire business career.Mike's axiom was that "you live in a community, not on it." That was his mantra and his goal, and he worked hard at "sharing his good fortune" with others. Along the way, he was President of Temple Beth Am; spent 8 years as Chairman of The Board of the City of Hope; Chairman of the University of Judaism; Chairman of the LA United Jewish Welfare Fund; and similar leadership roles with Israel Bonds and many other charitable organizations. He helped countless people he never knew, made friendships with like-minded men and women in the community and even enjoyed personal highlights as a result. He regularly thought how extraordinary it was that an immigrant's child would interact with a President, or Senator or Prime Minister, much less his 1983 hosting of Queen Elizabeth II when she came to Los Angeles. He took none off it for granted. "Iron Mike" was a fitness nut who hung upside down to get his blood flowing, swam regularly and worked out with a trainer well into his 80s. He enjoyed golf and cards and was a profoundly social guy. He liked people….and they liked him in return.He was married to his Millie for 62 years and enjoyed the life they made together. Their community activities, travels, and parties highlighted their wonderful journey together. Mike spent the last 10 years following her passing fighting valiantly against Alzheimer's Disease, but always was able to retain his warm charm and likeability. He was aided throughout by his wonderful, loving caregivers Yaoska, Maria, Carmen, and AnnLyn.Mike is survived by his 3 children Mitchell (Sharon), Brian (Sharon), and Kerry Berger. He was "Poppy" to 7 grandchildren (Melanie, Justin (Megan), Hillary (Jenifer), Matthew, Rachel (Oliver), Oliver and Tess; and 5 great-grandchildren (Stella, Lucy, Norah, Graham, and Harper.)Unfortunately, the Covid-19 crisis requires that his funeral services will be private. A subsequent memorial will be held at an appropriate time. Contributions in his memory can be made to the City of Hope and Temple Beth Am, Los Angeles.



