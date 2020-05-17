Dr. Medici was born in an Italian-American community in Paterson, New Jersey. His mother's name was Dominica Damico and his father's name was Saverio Medici. Michael was an only child. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, etc. lived nearby. Shared meals and celebrations were common among the extended family. Michael never checked on a possible genealogical linkage to the famous Medici family of Florence, Italy. That family is usually credited with the beginning of the Renaissance and the support of famous artists, such as Michelangelo, Leonardo Da Vinci, and others. Michael loved Florence and visited there often and enjoyed all the Medici memorabilia that he saw there. He graduated from a private high school, Seton Hall, in Paterson, New Jersey. Following high school graduation, he attended medical school at Georgetown in Washington, D.C. Following that, he attended graduate school at UCLA in Los Angeles, California. He was fascinated by what was then the brand new field of immunology. He wrote a widely read and very early paper on immunology and pregnancy in the 1960s. Later, Michael joined a research group at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and eventually entered the practice of pediatrics. Michael practiced pediatrics at H.Claude Hudson hospital in L.A. for 25 years.Michael was married twice and divorced twice. He had one daughter, Bianca Cristina, from his first marriage. Bianca graduated from Wellesley and became an accountant. Michael became quite ill during the past few years of his life and returned to the home of his first wife and his daughter, Bianca, and stayed with them during those last difficult months. Michael had many interests outside of the field of medicine. He loved Egypt and traveled there often. He knew Egyptian history very well indeed. He also enjoyed photography, classical music, stereo equipment, opera, Italian cars, and other things. He did some oil painting. Michael retired from medicine just two years ago. His patients often expressed gratitude for his care over the years. He was very proud to have known some of the pioneers in the field of immunology, including Dr. Anthony Fauci. Michael very much enjoyed following the remarkable new developments in immunology.Michael died on February 26, 2020 apparently from Covid 19. He will be missed very much.



