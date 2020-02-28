|
|
July 20, 1943 - February 20, 2020 "If We Weren't Laughing, We'd Be Crying," was the mantra of Michael Callie, a one of a kind comedy innovator and legend who left us too soon. For more than 50 years Mike dedicated his life and energies to the world of comedy and entertainment. He focused on making others laugh with his unique ideas and projects infused with his creative spirit and unique take on life. Michael was born in Detroit, to Eleanor and Sidney Leibovitz. Eleanor became a young WWII widow who then married Jack Aaron Callie and raised Michael, and his sisters, Iris and Susan in Cheviot Hills, Los Angeles. The family business was running a variety of restaurants, card clubs and nightclubs. Michael served our country by enlisting in the Army during the Vietnam War and earned the rank of First Lieutenant. After college, Mike began his career as a comedy writer for well-known stand-up comics including Rodney Dangerfield, Henny Youngman and Milton Berle. He then wrote for television shows such as Hollywood Squares, The Tonight Show and The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He co-created two risque joke movies that were dubbed (by Michael) the funniest dirty joke movies of all time. The premise was "Have you ever seen a dirty joke?" featuring vignettes of Mike's favorite classic jokes. Michael was a pioneer in the stand-up comedy boom. He was first to take comedy clubs to the suburbs with the landmark opening of the Newport Beach Laff Stop in the mid '70s. The club featured up and coming top talent, which sold out the club for years, eventually operating in nine locations. His creation of Magic Island clubs in Newport Beach and Houston as private membership clubs featured fine dining in an Egyptian motif, with entertainment featuring top magicians. His career continued with longtime collaborator Bob Levy developing corporate comedy roasts with the motto, "Have jokes, will travel." A collector and connoisseur of every joke book written, he owned a collection with over 6,000 titles. His dying wish regarding the collection was that it would go to someone who would truly appreciate it, "for the right price." In the past decade, he developed the "hilarious joke book collection." This was a 15-volume series of classic bad taste, offensive, insulting jokes and one-liners that offend everyone, and rightly so. Michael was an equal opportunity offender. He based the series on his belief that humor unites people by acknowledging their flaws and differences. Michael had one son, Jack Aaron Callie. Mike died in Las Vegas, Nevada without the warm companionship of his four loving ex-wives. The world is a little less funny today, rest peacefully in laughter Mike.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020