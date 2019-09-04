|
|
December 16, 1940 - August 29, 2019 Michael Gilmore, age 78, passed peacefully after a recent illness complicated by Alzheimer's disease. Michael was born in Massachusetts, but grew up in Los Angeles, attending University High School (Class of '58). He served in the Navy and after his discharge, attended LATTC. Michael was an electrician with the IBEW until his retirement in 1987. He had a lifelong passion for restoring and showing classic cars. Michael was a member of the Masonic Temple for 50 years. He was kind, intelligent and loved by everyone who met him. He is survived by his 3rd wife Cecilia R. Gilmore, daughters Kelly and Jennifer Gilmore, nephew Stuart Fischbach, three grandchildren and an extensive network of extended family and wonderful friends. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the , to find a cure for this terrible disease. Private interment.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019